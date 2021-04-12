Real Madrid are already favorites

04/12/2021 at 1:32 PM CEST

LaLiga Santander seemed sentenced in favor of Atlético de MadridBut the situation has taken a radical turn. The Barcelona was the first to overtake the rojiblancos in the odds and, after the Clásico, the Real Madrid it has wiped out everything.

It is very daring to say that the rojiblancos are out, but it is true that the Simeone They have hit a slump in performance and results. Despite being leaders, they are the ones with the fewest options to win the final title, at least for Betfair, what pays to 3.1 that Atlético de Madrid triumphs.

Barcelona, ​​for their part, promised them very happy before the Classic. With scoring it was enough to continue as the top favorite … the rojiblancos were coming downhill and Real Madrid did not seem too dangerous … but now they have seen how they are the third in contention according to the classification. Winning The league trades to 2.63.

Real Madrid is now the main persecutor of the rojiblancos and that those of Karim Benzema and company raise the title is paid to 2.4. The whites are already favorites and, be careful, they come very strong.

Eibar, favorite for relegation

In the lower part there is also a tremendous war to avoid the descent. The Eibar is perhaps the one with the worst streak and that is why gunsmiths are the favorites to fall to LaLiga SmartBank. That go down is paid to 1.13. Behind are Alavés 1.4 and Elche 1.62.