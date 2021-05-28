Real Madrid announces Alaba: the most valuable zero-cost signing ever

For five seasons

Real Madrid have just announced the arrival of Austrian player David Alaba, who is free after ending his contract with Bayern Munich. In this way, the defender becomes the most valuable zero-cost signing in football history.

Alaba will succeed his former Bayern teammate Robert Lewandowski in this ranking of the most outstanding free transfers ever, who came free in 2014 to the Bavarian team from Borussia Dortmund with a market value of 50 million euros.

Praise Real Madrid: most valuable zero-cost transfers ever

35 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million

From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace

34 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million

From Schalke 04 to Liverpool

33 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million

From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool

32 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M

From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy

31 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From PSG to Manchester United

30 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From Arsenal to AS Roma

29 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF

28 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

From Marseille to Brescia

27 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

From Atlético de Madrid to Inter

26 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

From Nice to Marseille

25 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

From Arsenal to West Ham United

24 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

From Dnipro to Sevilla FC

23 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

From Real Madrid to Juventus

22 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million

From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan

21 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value € 20M

From Athletic to Juventus

20 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million

From Chelsea to Leverkusen

19 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million

From Real Madrid to Inter

18 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million

From Porto to Al Rayyan SC

17 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million

From Chelsea to Liverpool

16 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million

From Porto to Atlético de Madrid

15 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 M

From Anzhi to Chelsea

14 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M

From Chelsea to Arsenal

13 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million

From PSG to Dortmund

12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million

From Manchester United to PSG

11 | Florian Thauvin | 2021 | Market value: € 28 M

From Marseille to Tigres UANL

10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 M

From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo

9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 million

From Liverpool to Juventus

8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M

From Real Madrid to Everton

7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M

From PSG to Juventus

6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M

From Bayern Munich to Chelsea

5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M

From Arsenal to Juventus

4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich

3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

From Lazio to Inter

2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M

From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich

1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M

From Bayern Munich to Real Madrid

The 28-year-old defender will be a new Real Madrid player from June 30, when his contract with Bayern ends, and will sign for five seasons. Alaba will be presented when the Eurocup ends.

David Alaba joined Bayern Munich in 2008

David Alaba played for Bayern since 2008 when he reached the lower ranks of the German team. The 76-time international with Austria accumulates more than games with the Bundesliga champion.

The 28-year-old defender is one of the most valuable defenders of the moment with a market value of 55 million euros.

