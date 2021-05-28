Real Madrid announces Alaba: the most valuable zero-cost signing ever

For five seasons
Real Madrid have just announced the arrival of Austrian player David Alaba, who is free after ending his contract with Bayern Munich. In this way, the defender becomes the most valuable zero-cost signing in football history.
Alaba will succeed his former Bayern teammate Robert Lewandowski in this ranking of the most outstanding free transfers ever, who came free in 2014 to the Bavarian team from Borussia Dortmund with a market value of 50 million euros.
Praise Real Madrid: most valuable zero-cost transfers ever
35 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million
From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace
34 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million
From Schalke 04 to Liverpool
33 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million
From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool
32 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M
From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy
31 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
From PSG to Manchester United
30 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
From Arsenal to AS Roma
29 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF
28 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
From Marseille to Brescia
27 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
From Atlético de Madrid to Inter
26 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
From Nice to Marseille
25 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
From Arsenal to West Ham United
24 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
From Dnipro to Sevilla FC
23 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
From Real Madrid to Juventus
22 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million
From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan
21 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value € 20M
From Athletic to Juventus
20 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million
From Chelsea to Leverkusen
19 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million
From Real Madrid to Inter
18 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million
From Porto to Al Rayyan SC
17 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million
From Chelsea to Liverpool
16 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million
From Porto to Atlético de Madrid
15 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 M
From Anzhi to Chelsea
14 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M
From Chelsea to Arsenal
13 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million
From PSG to Dortmund
12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million
From Manchester United to PSG
11 | Florian Thauvin | 2021 | Market value: € 28 M
From Marseille to Tigres UANL
10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 M
From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo
9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 million
From Liverpool to Juventus
8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M
From Real Madrid to Everton
7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M
From PSG to Juventus
6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M
From Bayern Munich to Chelsea
5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M
From Arsenal to Juventus
4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich
3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
From Lazio to Inter
2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M
From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich
1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M
From Bayern Munich to Real Madrid
The 28-year-old defender will be a new Real Madrid player from June 30, when his contract with Bayern ends, and will sign for five seasons. Alaba will be presented when the Eurocup ends.
David Alaba joined Bayern Munich in 2008
David Alaba played for Bayern since 2008 when he reached the lower ranks of the German team. The 76-time international with Austria accumulates more than games with the Bundesliga champion.
The 28-year-old defender is one of the most valuable defenders of the moment with a market value of 55 million euros.
