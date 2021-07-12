Real Madrid announce the signing of Guerschon Yabusele

07/12/2021 at 4:59 PM CEST

.

The Real Madrid has made the agreement with the French power forward official Guerschon Yabusele, from LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne and that “remains linked to the club during the next season 2021-2022”.

Yabusele, who averaged 11 points and 4.2 rebounds in the last Euroleague, comes to fill the position left vacant by Gabriel Deck and also the possible departure of Usman Garuba to the NBA and promises “energy in defense and attack”, as declared to the club’s media.

The French power forward (12-17-1995, Dreux, France) stands out for his physical power, agility and a good wrist, which allow him to play both with his back and facing the basket. Has NBA experience with the Boston Celtics and this past season has been one of the referents of the Asvel Villeurbanne, winner of the League and the Cup in France.

Real Madrid is reinforced with a versatile power forward, who combines his physical strength with great speed of movement. In addition, he has an effective three-point shot (51.9% correct this season in the French League).

Yabusele’s career is unusual, given that debuted with the Chorale de Roanne in the 2013-14 season and two later he began to emerge in the SPO Rouen Basket. He was chosen No. 16 in the 2016 NBA draft but continued his career in China and averaged 20.9 points with the Shanghai Sharks.

From there to the United States: he played 87 games with the Boston Celtics and 22 with the Maine Red Claws (NBDL). In the 2019/20 season, he returned to the Chinese League, this time to Nanjing Monkey Kings and his 17.9 points on average did not go unnoticed by Asvel Villeurbanne, the club that signed him in 2020.

Now already the waiting for a new call from the NBA signs for Real Madrid. Hence it is only for a season.