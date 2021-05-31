Real Madrid and Valencia start the Endesa League playoffs with victory

The Endesa League playoffs have already started rolling. Real Madrid Y Valencia Basket have started in the best possible way after beat Herbalife Gran Canaria and Baskonia in the first quarter-final matches, respectively. The taronja team did it first, which beat the Basques for 87 to 86 in a final heart attack; and later the whites, beating the islanders for 103 to 79.

A remarkable performance by Bojan dubljevic, including two free throws that sealed the final score, gave Valencia Basket the first win of their Endesa League quarterfinal series on Monday against a much improved TD Systems Baskonia. The party had tension and expected equality, measuring the fourth and fifth classified of the regular phase.

Those of Dusko Ivanovic had a last attack at the hands of Pierria Henry, in practically the last play, to take the shock, but was surprised by a providential Guillem Vives robbery, causing his loss, in which he requested a fault that was not indicated.

For its part, Real Madrid destroyed by 103 to 79 to Gran Canaria, with a first part of exhibition in which he won 56-30 and a second to manage income, despite the fact that the Canaries improved their image after the break.

Whites dominated facets of the game – in the first half they doubled their rival in rebounds (24-12, 49-22 at the end) with a 60% success in the triples, then reduced to 43% – and they finished with seven players over ten points: Sergio Llull (14), Nico Laprovittola (14), Vincent Poirier (14), Alex Tyus (13), Rudy Fernández (13), Jaycee Carroll (11) and Fabien Causeur (10).