Real Madrid and James Rodríguez: Zidane responds to the substitution | News today vs Mallorca | League of Spain | Soccer

The Real Madrid coach referred to the words of the Colombian midfielder.

James Rodríguez with Zidane.

Photo:

.

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 25, 2020, 06:07 a.m.

At the beginning of this week, James Rodríguez was much more important after starting against Real Sociedad and later, talking to Gol Caracol about his present as a substitute for Real Madrid and revealing various truths about what this season has been in his life. .

This Wednesday, at a press conference, Zinedine Zidane was asked about these statements by James and the coach did not hesitate to respond about the situation of the Colombian at that club.

« I’m not going to explain anything to you. I am the coach and in the end we are all here. James is a player like everyone and I know he wants to play more, like everyone, it’s normal. They are decisions. I tried to do things as a coach for Real Madrid, but it has nothing to do with it because one day it is James, another day it is Gareth, another day it is Isco. You guys always get one. In the end, this will not change what we are all doing because each one contributes his grain of sand and the most important thing is that. I’m not going to get into what you want, which is to get covers, « said Zidane.

With these words, Zidane closes the subject James and his ownership with Real Madrid, however, the Colombian still has at least seven more games to add minutes, either as a starter or training from the bank.

