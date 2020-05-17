Green light for Real Madrid and Barcelona that could start training in medium training groups as the rest of the teams that are in will do from Monday Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan. The protocol approved by the CSD contemplates that from May 18 group training may be carried out and this will be able to host the teams that continue in Phase 0 after the publication of a series of relief measures for these territories published this Saturday in the BOE.

This new Order establishes a series of conditions for professional and federated activity from which the territories that enter the Phase 2, but it also raises several additional provisions that make the situation more flexible in places that are in the two previous phases. In other words, a series of relief measures for the territories that have not advanced in the de-escalation plan.

This provision comes after territories such as the Community of Madrid, Barcelona and part of Castilla y León cannot access phase 1, in which the teams included in this phase could carry out group training. For this reason, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​plus 10 teams that make up these territories, could now join the group training sessions (these will not be massive), starting Monday, May 18, as dictated by the League protocol. In this way, all the teams will start under equal conditions for the return of competition.

According to Iusport, the provision added to Order 388/2020, that of Phase 0 is as follows:

«Single additional provision. Other additional flexibility measures in retail, social services, education and universities, science and innovation, libraries and museums, and professional and federated sports. The provisions of section 2 of chapter I, articles 8 and 9, chapter III, chapters V to IX, articles 38 to 40 and the second additional provision of Order SND / 399 will apply in this phase. / 2020, of May 9, for the relaxation of certain national restrictions, established after the declaration of the state of alarm in application of phase 1 of the Plan for the transition to a new normality. “

According to this same medium, the Fourth final provision of the BOE order published this Saturday dictates the following: «The measures provided by this order may be completed by specific security plans, organizational protocols and guides adapted to each sector of activity, that the Public Administrations or their dependent or related bodies approve, once the parties involved have been heard, as well as by those that are agreed in the business environment between the workers themselves, through their representatives, and the businessmen or associations and employers of each sector ».

In other words, given these two provisions, it is interpreted that several modifications can be made in phase 0 so that the teams can train under the same conditions as those in phase 1.

The League may return in Phase 2

Soccer in Spain may be resumed with the passage of the country to Phase 2 of de-escalation. The Government will allow to resume the professional league competitions in this section, as well as to carry out outdoor sports at any time, and also gave the green light to the opening of indoor facilities, swimming pools and beaches, after the publication this Saturday of an extraordinary BOE with a new Health Order, SND / 414/2020.

The BOE for Phase 2 of de-escalation indicates says the following

1. Professional sports clubs or Sports Public Limited Companies may carry out total training sessions aimed at a specific sports modality, complying with the corresponding prevention and hygiene measures. For the purposes of the provisions of this order, total training shall be understood as the development of tasks aimed at the previous phase of the competition, including exhaustive tactical work, including joint actions in groups of various athletes up to a maximum of fourteen people.

2. If the concentration training regime is chosen, the specific measures established for this type of training by the health authorities and the Higher Sports Council must be complied with. Both if the residence service is required, as well as the opening of restaurant and cafeteria services, the measures established in this order for this type of establishment must be complied with.

3. The training tasks will be carried out whenever possible in turns, avoiding exceeding fifty percent of the facility’s capacity for athletes.

4. The technical personnel necessary for the development of the same, as well as essential support and utillero staff, may attend the training sessions.

5. The changing rooms may be used.

6. Technical work meetings may be held with a maximum of fifteen participants, including the technician. In any case, the corresponding safety distance must be kept and the necessary protective measures must be used.

7. The referees may access the facilities, for their specific training, under the same regime and with the same conditions applicable to athletes and technical personnel, in accordance with the specific rules that regulate outdoor and closed sports facilities.

8. The training sessions cannot be attended by the media.

9. In any case, the prevention and protection measures established by the health authorities will be followed.

10. Periodic cleaning and disinfection of the facilities must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of article 6. Likewise, the material used by the athletes will be cleaned and disinfected at the end of each training shift and at the end of the day.

11. For the use of materials or the carrying out of activities in gyms it will be necessary to apply the appropriate protection measures for athletes and technicians. In general, athletes may not share any material for individual use. If this is not possible, any equipment or material used for tactical exercises or specific training sessions, or mechanical maintenance and safety equipment or equipment, will have to be disinfected after each use.

Resumption of national competitions

1. The professional competition may be resumed as long as the evolution of the health situation allows it.

2. The competition will resume without public and behind closed doors. The media will be allowed to enter the broadcast of the competition.

3. The number of people who will be able to access the stadiums and halls in which the professional competition takes place, as they are necessary for its proper development, will be determined by the Higher Sports Council prior to the start of the aforementioned competition, following the sanitary recommendations of hygiene and prevention.

4. In the facilities where the competition takes place, the prevention and protection measures established by the health authorities and the Higher Sports Council will be followed, in any case.