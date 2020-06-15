East Wednesday, June 17 the road to the conquest of the title of the present begins Endesa League in a so-called Exceptional Final Phasel that will last two weeks, in which 33 duels will be played between the 12 best teams of the season and that has Real Madrid and Barcelona as the top candidates to win the champion trophy, to add a new CBA to their award-winning showcases.

The competition has divided the 12 clubs, the top 12 ranked when the competition was halted as a result of the coronavirus, in two groups of six they will measure each other during the first ten days of this Exceptional Final Phase to reach the semifinals. All duels, including the semis and the long-awaited final, will be played in La Fonteta.

At Group Athe the Barça, are in addition to the culés to Iberostar Tenerife (4th), RETAbet Bilbao Basket (5th), Kirolbet Baskonia (8th), Unicaja (9th) and Joventut de Badalona (12th). At B Groupthe the Real Madrid, are in addition to whites the Casademont Zaragoza (3rd), MoraBanc Andorra (6th), Valencia Basket (7th), San Pablo Burgos (10th), Herbalife Gran Canaria (11º).

It will be the leader of the regular league that opens the ban this Wednesday, June 17. The Barcelona will be measured at Badalona Youth in a Catalan derby from 15:30 hours at La Fonteta. For his part, the Real Madrid will be released the next day, June 18 before the Herbalife Gran Canaria (18:30 hours). Culés and Whites are the two big favorites in their own right to take this atypical CBA title next Tuesday, June 30.

« There will be surprises »

Already warns Walter Tavares, « There will be surprises for sure. » And it is that this format, reminiscent of the demanding Copa del Rey, it is decided in a second, in almost minimal actions that a party can sentence or condemn. The white player hopes that his team will arrive better than the rest of the competitors, because he believes that the physical advantage of each team will be the greatest advantage that can be given on the parquet.

The Real Madrid will try to revalidate the title of the ACB after the conquest of last year. Reasons to bet on them as champion are not lacking, regularity is synonymous with the template of Pablo Laso and despite playing away from Wizink Center, They have already shown this season that they grow on other people’s fields. Space moments for men like Carroll and the captain Felipe Reyes, which will continue for another year.

Facundo Campazzo will be in the merengue direction once again, key in the team’s game as well as the explosiveness of Gaby deck and the ease for blocking a Tavares who arrives hungry for this final phase of the season after the long hiatus: « We have to focus on winning, being positive and thinking that everything will be fine. »

Mirotic threat

The great asset of this Barça Lassa, beyond reaching the Endesa League leader in this final phase, it is a Nikola Mirotic who landed in Barcelona to win all the titles … but the season ends and he only has before him the possibility of winning the ACB. But those of Svetislav Pesic they have more weapons, despite the significant drop in Malcolm Delaney in the direction of the game, quite possibly covered by Pau Ribas.

Of course, in addition to Mirotic, part of the title options of this Barça go through the excellence of Brandon David, Ante Tomic and Cory Higgins on the La Fonteta parquet. The first two are the strength of this team due to its defensive nature and the last is a source of points from the perimeter. Recovery of Thomas Heurtel and their state of form will be another determining factor in the options of champion of the Catalans.