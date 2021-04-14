Real Madrid and Barça lead historic Champions League classification

Most points in the tournament

Real Madrid is the team with the most points collected in the history of the Champions League. The Spanish team, king of the tournament with 13 European Cup titles, has 876 points over a total of 446 games played in the top continental competition.

The balance of the whites is 266 victories, 78 draws and 102 defeats, with a positive goal difference of 497. Likewise, Real Madrid is the club with the most matches played in the European Cup, with a difference of 90 with respect to the second, Bayern Munich.

The still current champion Bayern, accumulates 699 points in 356 crashes. His balance is 209 victories, 72 draws and 75 defeats. The Bavarians have six titles in their showcases.

Players who won both the World Cup and the Champions League

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018), Bayern (2013) – Germany (2014)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid (1998, 2000, 2002) – Brazil (2002)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – France (2018)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Iker Casillas – Real Madrid (2000, 2002, 2014) – Spain (2010)

& copy TM / imago images

To the player’s profile

Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Carlos Puyol – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011) – Spain (2010)

& copy Getty Images

To the player’s profile

Gerard Piqué – Manchester United (2008), FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Sergio Busquets – FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Xabi Alonso – Liverpool FC (2005), Real Madrid (2014) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Andrés Iniesta – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy Getty Images

To the player’s profile

Víctor Valdés – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Marcel Desailly – Olympique de Marseille (1993), AC Milan (1994) – France (1998)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Didier Deschamps – Olympique de Marseille (1993), Juventus (1996) – France (1998)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

The Barça, third in the historical classification of the Champions League

FC Barcelona occupies third place in the historical classification of the Champions League and is also the entity with the highest number of crashes in the competition with 319. Regarding the points obtained, the Catalans have 632: the result of 186 victories, 74 equaled and 59 defeats. The Catalan team is fifth in the tournament’s record with five cups won.

The top 10 in the ranking are made up of historical clubs such as Manchester United (3 titles), Juventus Turin (2 titles), AC Milan (7 titles), Liverpool (6 titles), the Portuguese Porto and Benfica (two titles). each). Ajax Amsterdam closes the list of the top ten (4 titles).

Atlético de Madrid is 14th with 22 points achieved in the Champions League: 69 wins, 37 draws and 34 defeats in 140 games. Valencia CF (22), Sevilla FC (44) and Deportivo de La Coruña (45) are the next Spanish teams in the historic Champions League standings, which includes a total of 352 teams.

The historical classification of the Champions League.

