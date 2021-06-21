Real Madrid and Arsenal ‘fight’ for the signing of Houssem Aouar

Real Madrid and Arsenal would fight in this transfer market for the Olympique de Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar to obtain it as a reinforcement for the next season 2021-2022 to strengthen their respective centers of the field, although the Premier League as a whole according to various newspapers, would have already launched offers for the French player.

According to information from the English newspaper The Sun, Arsenal would have already put 25 million euros on the table to get Aouar’s services, in addition Lyon would be in the business of selling him, since if he does not do so, he could let him go free as Memphis Depay who already signed for Barcelona, ​​taking into account that Real Madrid would not have it as a priority.

According to what was also published by the Daily Mail newspaper, there were already approaches between the Arsenal and Lyon board of directors to negotiate the transfer of the French midfielder, although it would be necessary to agree on the amount of money to be paid, since it is said that the French club he intends to pocket 35 million euros.

For its part, Madrid also has its eye on Aouar, but for the moment the priority is to try to undertake the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer and to be able to have in its ranks some of the players with the best present and with a great future and thus take advantage of his best 10 years of career.

Everything indicates that once the Eurocup ends and the participation of France, Mbappe will be named as a new Real Madrid player, although PSG would demand a payment of 150 million euros for the French star, who also dreams of being able to play in the team Meringue.

