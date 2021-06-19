Real Madrid and Arsenal fight for Manuel Locatelli, revelation of the European Championship

The Italian selectiona has been one of the great surprises of this Eurocup, winning his first two games by a landslide, something that has put him as one of the candidates to lift the continental trophy.

One of the important players of Italy has been Manuel Locatelli, Sassuolo midfielder, who had a great season. Thanks to his great Eurocup and his performances in Serie A, Carlo Ancellotti wants him for him Real Madrid.

However, the meringue set will not have an easy task, since, according to Sports Mole, the Arsenal de Mikel Arteta has joined the bid for the 23-year-old player, before the departure of Xhaka.

Other clubs that have shown interest, according to Italian media, is Juventus, a team that has followed him for several months. Without a doubt, the Eurocup is being the springboard of several players.