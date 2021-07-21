Real Madrid: Ancelotti’s project month: “A great signing and his management is what Madrid needs”

Carlo Ancelotti signed for Real Madrid last June 1. From that day he got down to work to redirect the path of the white team. Since that date, and beyond the departure of Sergio Ramos, the Italian coach has been shaping the squad that he would like to have for next season in the shadows. Now, 43 days for the transfer market closes, Carlo enters his month

key to your project being successful. And with his first touchstone this Sunday: examination against the current Scottish league champion,

Steven Gerard’s Glasgow Rangers

.

There are those who understand the arrival of Ancelotti as a patch, as an emergency solution

The saying “second parts were never good” is quarantined by a Carlo Ancelotti who accepted his return to the White House without hesitation. Knowing, furthermore, that on the way he was going to meet

challenges, stones and hot potatoes

. The same coach already gave the keys to what was expected in his presentation press conference. Already from his office and having the club solved several tricky issues such as the departure of captain Sergio Ramos, Ancelotti focuses on what he can handle.

Real Madrid information experts

Knowing the virtues and defects of the new coach of the white team, they give the keys to his second stage and radiograph what happens between the four walls of Valdebebas.

Two of the journalists who have been following the news of the white team for years are Fernando Burgos (Onda Cero) and Miguel ngel Daz (Cadena COPE). They, who have witnessed all kinds of episodes at Real Madrid, know exactly what must go through Carletto’s head this preseason. And Miguel ngel Daz expresses what he believes to be the main obstacle this summer: “Maybe there is not so much money to make a revolution in the squad. Ancelotti’s challenge will be to recover footballers who initially thought they were going to leave. and put them in competition because they will continue here from September 1 “. “There are those who understand the arrival of Ancelotti as a patch, as an emergency solution. I don’t know if he comes to Madrid as a transition coach so that next year another coach will arrive, but the reality is that if Ancelotti wins titles he will continue to sit in the club’s bench, “says Fernando Burgos. And is that

candidates

to replace Zinedine Zidane there were a few:

Antonio Conte, Ral Gonzlez Blanco, Allegri, Xabi Alonso, Pochettino …

This is how the signing of Ancelotti was cooked

Of all that range of names was Carlo, who

nor did he appear in the pools

. The first to report on the possible arrival of the Italian to Madrid is Antn Meana, from Cadena Ser. “I was surprised by the news. It was made on a Tuesday morning and it reached me on Monday afternoon. When they tell us that Ancelotti communicates to the Everton that Madrid called him and that he wanted to do the operation, so he asked to reach an agreement. They dissociated themselves and I think it is a success for Madrid because the club needs what Carlo gave Madrid, “he explains to MARCA.

Maybe there is not so much money to make a revolution in the squad and Carlo has to recover footballers who were initially going to leave

All the journalists who cover the information of the Madrid team are clear about their challenges:

reassure a nervous locker room with the leaks of the last campaign, have a calm preseason and show that there is no war between footballers vs club

, that Carletto is on the side of the footballers. Because what Madrid needs is a renewal, not a revolution. “A great signing and the management of Ancelotti is what Real Madrid needs to get back on the path of success.”

That great signing obviously involves the departure of some footballers, such as Gareth Bale. Nevertheless,

the market situation after Covid-19 and the coffers of the main teams in Europe

make this summer especially atypical when it comes to additions. Be that as it may, Ancelotti’s second stage has already begun. This Sunday he measures his level against Glasgow Rangers and in the meantime he has a countdown of 43 days to finish shaping a more voluminous squad than desired. Important days are coming for the future of Real Madrid.

