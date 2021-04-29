Real Madrid – Anadolu Efes of the Euroleague, live

04/29/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Real Madrid and Anadolu Efes meet in the fourth match of the 2020-21 Euroleague quarter-final series on April 29, starting at 9:00 p.m. (CET) in a key match for the Whites , who almost avoided elimination on the horn in last Wednesday’s duel.

It will be the fourth of the five playoff duels of the top European competition in which the two teams will meet. If Madrid manages to win, the series would be decided next week in Turkish lands.

