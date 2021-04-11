Real Madrid also takes the Basketball Classic with a heart attack ending

The Real Madrid, proud in defense and successful from the perimeter (15 of 34 triples), handcuffed Barça (85-87) until the last minute, when the Barça team almost traced a 9-point deficit, but Laprovittola avoided it with a 2 + 1 four seconds to go.

On the return to the Endesa League of Pau Gasol, who remained without scoring in the 8 minutes they played, the Whites were very solid at the Palau Blaugrana and, with three more victories than the Catalan team, took an almost definitive step to finish the first phase as the leader.

The presence of Gasol monopolized all the spotlights in the previous one. Jasikevicius gave the alternative to the starting Catalan power forward, but the protagonist in the first half was Real Madrid’s choral game with five players -Rudy Fernández, Laprovittola, Causeur, Vukcevic and Garuba- surpassing ten points.

The white team commanded in the first minutes. Domino lowered the rim capturing 7 offensive rebounds, drowning Mirotic and Gasol himself – both finished the first half without scoring – Laprovittola pulled the strings of his team and Garuba gave a defensive lesson.

The opening set (0-9, min.3) was a declaration of intent by Pablo Laso, despite the two fouls by Tavares in the first five minutes.

Start white domain

Barça, uncomfortable and without success from the perimeter, survived thanks to the sparks of Higgins and Calathes, but the rhythm of the game was dominated by the visiting team after the first ten minutes (15-20).

A dynamic that was maintained in the second act. Real Madrid found in the triples of Rudy Fernández and the young Vukcevic the partial that was missing (0-11) to leave Barça stunned (22-36, min.16).

Before the break, Kuric came to the rescue of his team with two triples, but the Whites kept their strength behind to maintain a comfortable advantage at half-time, somewhat short by ambition and the game shown by Barça (33-42).

The mentality of the locals changed diametrically in the resumption. And that Abalde, with two consecutive triples, placed Real Madrid with an income of fourteen points (35-49, min 23).

The Barça wakes up after the rest

The Barça was reunited with the defense. It helped the pressure to the whole court of Jasikevicius. The Catalans also controlled the rebound, to which was added the appearance in attack by Mirotic.

Real Madrid also saw how Tavares was whistled the fourth foul (min.24). In this way, from 35-49 it was reached 57-59 at the end of the third quarter, after a 22-10 partial favorable to Barça, which did not face the last quarter with an advantage due to the triples of Real Madrid, with a successful Rudy Fernandez.

When it seemed that equality would reign in the last quarter, the soul of Real Madrid reappeared and passed over an unknown Barça.

The white team pressed on defense, forcing the losses of their rival, and did not miss from the perimeter, with a successful Causeur, to chain a 4-15 run in four minutes (61-74, min.34).

Despite this, Barça did not lower their arms and, from the hand of Higgins, top scorer of the match with 21 points, was 4 points with 2 minutes and 50 seconds to go. But the locals rushed in and Real Madrid faced the last 40 seconds with a nine-point lead (74-83).

That’s when the party went crazy and Barça, led by Higgins and a triple by Mirotic with ten seconds to go, got ahead of Real Madrid (85-84). Laprovittola’s pulse did not tremble, who crossed the field to force a 2 + 1 to 4 seconds to go, seal a well-deserved victory for the visitors and put an end to 16 consecutive victories in Barça’s Endesa League.