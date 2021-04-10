Real Madrid also loses Micic, who will go from Efes to the NBA

A month ago, Real Madrid returned to enter a territory that it already knew: trying to sign Vasilije Micic, one of the highest quality exterior combos on the European continent. That for the next season Causeur, Llull, Carroll and Rudy are counted in number ‘2’ and Alocén and Heurtel in ‘1’ was not an obstacle to make one last move in the lines in which the operations are directed, with this 27-year-old Serb as a prime target. But it will not come. Y, as in the case of Gabriel Deck, not only the NBA but the Oklahoma City Thunder is the one who crosses the path.

In a move advanced by Chema de Lucas in 2 Against 1, Micic is determined to play in the NBA next season. His agent, Misko Raznatovic, understandably doing his job, has denied this offer. Efes is one of the candidates to win the Euroleague, but even this – if it happens – would stop the Kraljevo player from arriving in the United States from August as a free agent.

Micic’s arrival in the US was postponed for so long due to the large renewal offered by Efes in 2019, when it sounded the most for Real Madrid, but it was always in his head. The Sixers were the ones who had their rights since 2014, when they appeared in the NBA Draft, but last fall it was the Thunder who acquired those rights. The commitment to international basketball is clear in Oklahoma City, as demonstrated not only by the arrival of Deck but also by the presence of Pokusevski, Maledon or Svi Mykhailiuk in the starting lineup, and with Micic the same will happen. The rebuilding after the exits of Westbrook and George, and Kevin Durant previously, is slow and Sam Presti has prioritized youth over the need to win now, so the plan with Vasilije is to adapt and progress in full maturity As a player. It is still unknown what contract he would land with, but it must be taken for granted that he will play there in 2021/22.

Micic is averaging 16.4 points in the Euroleague this season, he has been MVP of several days of the same and his association with Shane Larkin, also with aspirations in the NBA, is one of the most dangerous of the Old Continent. To make his departure possible, he has had to ignore the great proposal of Real Madrid, an important offer that shows that a significant investment will be made in the staff led by Pablo Laso to remain at the forefront.