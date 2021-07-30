Real Madrid: Alaba’s ‘free’ transfer: 17 million bonus, 11.5 in commissions and 126.5 in salary

David Alaba has arrived at Real Madrid free. Free is not synonymous with free, as evidenced by the data on the Austrian’s signing for the white club published by the German newspaper Der Spiegel. An operation that moves some important numbers.

The first thing that is extracted from the published information is that the signing of Alaba has cost Real Madrid 29.2 million euros. Money that is broken down into several concepts such as transfer premium and commissions. The player has pocketed 17.7 million euros of transfer bonus upon arrival free, a sum similar to what he will earn each season as a Real Madrid player (raw).

His agent, Pini Zahavi, takes 5.2 million euros for intermediating in the operation in terms of commissions, while George Alaba, father and representative of the player, will charge an even higher commission of 6.3 million euros. In other words, Real Madrid has paid 11.5 million commissions for the transfer. More or less what Sergio Ramos netted per season, who was denied a two-season contract because he had to tighten his belt.

And the last striking fact is the amount that Alaba will charge for these five years as a Real Madrid player. The Austrian will pocket the not inconsiderable figure of 126.5 million euros in five years with a clause of 850 ‘kilos’. An agreement that the player celebrated euphoric on the day of his presentation.

