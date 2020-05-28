Updated on 05/28/2020 at 16:35

His growth and regularity in the Bundesliga have been important especially this season. Although by contract you must return from the assignment to Real Madrid, Achraf Hakimi “What he wants is to play games”, so following Borussia Dortmund is an option that is still very strong in the future of the young winger. This was stated by his representative, Alejandro Camano, who, however, also acknowledged that the player does not want to stray too far from the Blanca White House ’.

Back to Madrid

“We have as information that the assignment ends and he will join Madrid. What will happen in the future? What Achraf wants is to play matches, is the only one from Dortmund that has always been a starter. We have to analyze the situation, there is no rush. He is very young, very good, but you have to play games, ”Camano said in an interview with Partido El Partido de la Una’, from Onda Madrid.

“With Madrid there is a magnificent dialogue and they always want to have him on the radar. What we don’t want is to get too far away from Madrid. We will reach an agreement for whatever, but thinking of playing at some point in what for him is the best team in the world, Real Madrid ”

Competition with Carvajal

“Achraf has had to coincide with Carvajal, a world champion of impressive quality. That is why they considered that the best thing that could happen to him was to train, accumulate matches. Achraf has proven to be a different player. This year he has made extraordinary games and that has given him the award that all the media pay attention to him. Somehow he has all the options to return to Madrid knowing that there is one of the best wingers in the world ”.

Contact with Zidane

“He has a contract until 2022. The relationship with Madrid is very professional, intelligent. They have not told me anything to renew, but when they tell me it will arise. It does not depend on the contractual situation but on soccer. Zidane knows him perfectly, talks to him, they have a magnificent relationship, his children coincided with Castilla… For Achraf, Madrid is home. What happens will be for everyone’s benefit. ”

Active participation

“In Achraf and Odriozola’s experience there is something in common that is Carvajal. Achraf has done many things to get where he is, he has worked like crazy, with personal trainers … That does not mean that I have to return to Real Madrid tomorrow. We know that he is a Real Madrid player and will be for life, but we will wait for your active participation“

