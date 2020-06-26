Real Madrid: Achraf Hakimi would play for Inter Milan next season | Other Soccer Leagues | Soccer

Sky Sports Italia reported that there is already an agreement between clubs to transfer the player.

The player pool in Europe began to move. The arrival of Thomas Meunier at Borussia Dortmund has put the future of Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi in uncertainty, since the player who is Real Madrid’s owner could leave the Merengue team as soon as he returns to the club, after finishing his loan with the team German.

As reported by Sky Sports Italia, the right-back, who had an excellent season, would have chosen Inter Milan as his future team, after not having the continuity that he hopes to have in the white team under the command of Zinedine Zidane.

The European media explained that the negotiation for the 21-year-old footballer would be around 40 million euros, stating that there is already an agreement between both clubs, because according to the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the negotiations are already well advanced. Hakimi would sign a contract for 5 seasons and with a recession clause that is still unknown.

Similarly, the Spanish media, Mundo Deportivo, indicated that given the offer made by Sky Sports Italia, the Merengue team would have thought of letting the ‘jewel’ go for that value, although it hopes to be able to sell it for a much larger figure. .

