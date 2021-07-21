Real Madrid: A great goal by Rubn de la Red gives victory to Real Madrid (2-3) in El Clsico de leyendas

Updated 07/20/2021 – 21:55

The “Legends” teams of Bara and Real Madrid, with stars such as Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Figo Y Roberto Carlos, played this Tuesday a disputed ‘Classic’ of exhibition that the meringues won by a tight 2-3, delighting the public that almost filled the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv.

In a friendly in which other ex-heavyweights also participated, such as Deco Y Saviola or ex-madridistas like Alfonso or Amavisca, the veterans tried to show their best game and show off their old skills in front of the 25,000 fans who attended the game with fervor, in the first ‘Classic’ to be played in Israel.

Quality details despite the lack of ‘lungs’

Throughout the match -with two parts of 40 minutes each-, both teams showed some solidity despite a somewhat diminished physical background and put the rival in trouble, showing that despite being retired they still maintain the skills that made them stand out in professional competition.

Among the most applauded was Ronaldinho, who made his football art style and was the first to score a penalty goal in the 28th minute, after a foul inside the area by Real Madrid player Nez to Saviola. The passion for the Brazilian was also evident when two children jumped onto the field at different times to embrace the star.

Bara, despite the fact that they seemed to have more control and mastery of the ball in the first half, deflated at the start of the second half, when Madrid drew with a first goal from Munitis (min. 42) and went ahead with another of Alfonso two minutes later.

The Catalan team -trained by Albert Ferrer- did not give up and in the 60th minute, Jofre Mateu I scored the 2-2 for the culs, but the meringues continued attacking and Rubn de la Red He scored the third with a goal in which he proved to be a little above the rest at the physical level at 36 years old, thus sentencing the duel in favor of Real Madrid.

– Technical Sheet:

FC Barcelona (2): Mariano Jess Angoy; Miquel Soler, Frederic Dehu, Tortolero, Jon Andoni Goikoetxea, scar Arpn, Gaizka Mendieta, Javier Saviola, Deco, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho. Ronald De Boer, Jofre Mateu, Guillermo Amor, Francesco Coco, Francisco Guzmn (goalkeeper), Juan Carlos and Samuel Okunowo also played. Trainer: Albert Ferrer.

Real Madrid (3): Jordi Codina; Roberto Carlos, Alberto Rivera, Luis Milla, Antonio Nez, Alfonso Prez, Jose Emilio Amavisca, Ivn Campo, Luis Figo, Fernando Sanz, Ruben De la Red. Pedro Munitis and Jess Enrique Velasco also played. Trainer: Manolo Castro.

GOALS: 1-0, min. 28: Ronaldinho, 1-1, min. 42: Munitis. 1-2, min. 44: Alfonso Prez. 2-2, min. 60: Jofre Mateu. 2-3, min. 69: Rubn de la Red.

referee: Sapir Berman. He showed Nez yellow card.

Incidents: friendly match for veterans, played at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv before some 25,000 spectators.