Real Madrid: 50 million thanks to Zidane

Behind the spectacular market maneuver that has closed the Real Madrid by Varane hides the figure of Zidane. Two months after announcing his third goodbye to the Whites (one of them as a player), the coach continues to give joy to the club. The defense has been a round business from beginning to end of what Zidane is the protagonist. He endorsed it and pushed Madrid to sign an 18-year-old from Lens for 10 million euros. The rest is history.

A story that ends up leaving Madrid 50 million euros in cash, more than enough reason to give it 50 million thanks to Zidane for the eye he had at the time. A fortune and 18 titles of the defender as a Real Madrid player, 12 of them with Zidane as a technician. ZZ is the star of the double-party business. For bringing it in and for ‘forcing’ it out. Because the technician’s last goodbye ended up tilting Varane’s balance in favor of his departure. “Zidane’s departure is strange to me”, he recognized during the Eurocup.

The fact is that Varane has left as he arrived, without making a sound. He resisted turning his decision into a ‘soap opera’ and mounting a number in the form of rebellion to force the agreement. With permission from Madrid closed his contract with United and left the final agreement in the hands of the clubs while he exercised day after day in Valdebebas as one more.

Varane gone in 2021, but he was able to go much earlier. Because the French has always been restless in this sense. He did not like the time it took to be indisputable at Real Madrid and that gave rise to his first ‘escape plan’, already with United stalking. Then some other attempt would come that was solved by Zidane, who convinced him to continue making history at Madrid. Ramos’ shadow was too long and that’s why Varane understood that he was not valued as he deserved, in every way.

Now Varane has felt not only the need to secure a good contract, also the need for a change of scenery because it considers that a cycle has ended. United has offered him a spectacular project he wanted to go up because he felt that the Madrid to which he belonged, that of the Zidane, Cristiano or Ramos, is no longer such. Madrid thanked him for everything in his statement, which should be extended to Zidane. Thanks 50 million.