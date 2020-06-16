Real love, the vintage novel that managed to catch viewers

The most famous vintage melodrama of the 2003 achieving 43.1 rating points, it was without a doubt « Real love« which caught hundreds of spectators every night with a great story, masterfully performed by great actors.

Without a doubt, it is remembered as one of those period stories that are little forgotten, by the hand of the main characters such as Matilda Peñalver and Beristáin , Manuel Fuentes Guerra and Adolfo Solís Gallardo, led the public by the hand to a step back in time where a mix between reality and fiction portrays the story of the sacrifice of a young woman to keep the family name.

However, the story not only addresses issues such as love, education (which is not spared from mistakes even those times) towards children, but also the many injustices that were lived in Mexico in the century XIX.

A story starring Adela Noriega, Fernando Colunga and Mauritius Islands Those who expressed to the public how saving the name was so important for many of the families back then and how feelings can change, although the essence of them is always kept, Matilda fell in love with Manuel but always kept a beautiful memory of Adolfo who was his first love.

Also, other large holdings acting They gave great strength to this story, crowning it among the best in the public.

The cast included other great figures among which stand out:

Ernesto Laguardia – Humberto Peñalver and Beristaín Curiel

Chantal Andere – Antonia Morales Cortés

Ana Martín – Rosario Aranda

Helena Rojo – Augusta Curiel Vda. de Peñalver and Beristáin

Mariana Levy – Josefina de Icaza de Peñalver and Beristáin

Mauricio Herrera – Urban Father of the Houses

Ana Bertha Espín – Prudencia Curiel Vda. from Alonso

Mario Iván Martínez – Renato Piquet

Leticia Calderón – Hanna de la Corcuera

Rafael Rojas – Amadeo Corona

Carlos Cámara – Lic. Ramón Márquez

Beatriz Sheridan – Damiana García

Maya Mishalska – Marianne Bernier de la Roquette / Marie de la Roquette Fuentes-Guerra

Kika Edgar – Catalina Heredia Curiel de Solís

Ingrid Martz – Pilar Piquet de Márquez

Héctor Sáez – Silvano Arzola

Harry Geithner – Yves Santibañez de la Roquette

Óscar Bonfiglio – Sixto Valdez

Adalberto Parra – Delfino Pérez

Yolanda Mérida – Juana Domínguez Vda. from Palafox

Ricardo Blume – General Hilario Peñalvert y Beristáin

Alejandro Felipe -Manuel Hilario Fuentes-Guerra Peñalver and Beristáin

Paulina de Labra – Ignacia

Manuel « Flaco » Ibañez – Lic. Remigio Quintero

Paco Ibáñez – Gregorio Heredia

Julio Alemán – Joaquín Fuentes-Guerra

Raquel Morell – María Clara Curiel de Heredia

Gastón Tuset – Gervasio Morales

Tania Vázquez – Adelaida Sandoval

Jorge Vargas – General Prisco Domínguez Cañero

But we do not tell you more and through this link We invite you to see the complete chapters and thus remember a great story.