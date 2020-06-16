Real love, the vintage novel that managed to catch viewers
The most famous vintage melodrama of the 2003 achieving 43.1 rating points, it was without a doubt « Real love« which caught hundreds of spectators every night with a great story, masterfully performed by great actors.
Without a doubt, it is remembered as one of those period stories that are little forgotten, by the hand of the main characters such as Matilda Peñalver and Beristáin , Manuel Fuentes Guerra and Adolfo Solís Gallardo, led the public by the hand to a step back in time where a mix between reality and fiction portrays the story of the sacrifice of a young woman to keep the family name.
However, the story not only addresses issues such as love, education (which is not spared from mistakes even those times) towards children, but also the many injustices that were lived in Mexico in the century XIX.
A story starring Adela Noriega, Fernando Colunga and Mauritius Islands Those who expressed to the public how saving the name was so important for many of the families back then and how feelings can change, although the essence of them is always kept, Matilda fell in love with Manuel but always kept a beautiful memory of Adolfo who was his first love.
Also, other large holdings acting They gave great strength to this story, crowning it among the best in the public.
The cast included other great figures among which stand out:
Ernesto Laguardia – Humberto Peñalver and Beristaín Curiel
Chantal Andere – Antonia Morales Cortés
Ana Martín – Rosario Aranda
Helena Rojo – Augusta Curiel Vda. de Peñalver and Beristáin
Mariana Levy – Josefina de Icaza de Peñalver and Beristáin
Mauricio Herrera – Urban Father of the Houses
Ana Bertha Espín – Prudencia Curiel Vda. from Alonso
Mario Iván Martínez – Renato Piquet
Leticia Calderón – Hanna de la Corcuera
Rafael Rojas – Amadeo Corona
Carlos Cámara – Lic. Ramón Márquez
Beatriz Sheridan – Damiana García
Maya Mishalska – Marianne Bernier de la Roquette / Marie de la Roquette Fuentes-Guerra
Kika Edgar – Catalina Heredia Curiel de Solís
Ingrid Martz – Pilar Piquet de Márquez
Héctor Sáez – Silvano Arzola
Harry Geithner – Yves Santibañez de la Roquette
Óscar Bonfiglio – Sixto Valdez
Adalberto Parra – Delfino Pérez
Yolanda Mérida – Juana Domínguez Vda. from Palafox
Ricardo Blume – General Hilario Peñalvert y Beristáin
Alejandro Felipe -Manuel Hilario Fuentes-Guerra Peñalver and Beristáin
Paulina de Labra – Ignacia
Manuel « Flaco » Ibañez – Lic. Remigio Quintero
Paco Ibáñez – Gregorio Heredia
Julio Alemán – Joaquín Fuentes-Guerra
Raquel Morell – María Clara Curiel de Heredia
Gastón Tuset – Gervasio Morales
Tania Vázquez – Adelaida Sandoval
Jorge Vargas – General Prisco Domínguez Cañero
But we do not tell you more and through this link We invite you to see the complete chapters and thus remember a great story.