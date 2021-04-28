Real life soap opera: 17 years imprisoned for a crime he did not commit in New York, accused by a spiteful woman



Unjust imprisonment since 2017.

Photo: File / EFE / File

James Davis managed to have his conviction overturned for the murder of a man in Brooklyn (NYC), but he has still been in prison for almost 17 years.

He was convicted of the death of Blake Harper, who was shot to death at a party in a Masonic Lodge in Brooklyn in 2004 by a man who looked like him and with the testimony of a false witness. He was arrested and later convicted in 2006.

David I was only 21 at the time of the crime and admitted he was at the party but got sick and left before the shooting. However, police targeted him as a suspect after a woman, who was not at the meeting, identified him as the assailant.

That witness, Tina “Titi” Black Jr., died in 2013 and according to her mother suffered from diabetes and bipolar disorder, Brooklyn Daily Eagle noted. Davis’s attorneys said that before she passed away she admitted that only implied him because she was in love with him, but was upset because he was dating another woman.

Three other witnesses initially selected Davis from a list of suspects and a lawyer from Legal Aid Society accepted that “we believe that there is a fairly strong resemblance between our client and the real gunman ” unidentified.

New attorneys for the Davis Legal Aid Society determined that your trial advocate was ineffective for not interviewing numerous witnesses who supported his claims of innocence immediately after his arrest.

“James Davis he has spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, convicted without any physical evidence linking him to the crime and despite multiple witnesses corroborating his innocence ”, commented Elizabeth Felber, director of the Society’s Unfair Convictions Unit.

“We applaud this decision which rightly overturns this wrongful conviction against James (Davis) and orders a new trial. We call on the Kings County District Attorney to bring justice to our client by refusing to prosecute James and dismiss the case in its entiretyFelber added.

A new trial for Davis has already been ordered after the revocation of the sentence, a formal step so that he can regain his freedom, his lawyers hope, Pix11 reported.