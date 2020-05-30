B

Searching through the corners of Netflix, one finds meritorious films that were not shown in theaters in our country. That is the case of El autor, by Manuel Martín Cuenca, with the aggravating circumstance that it is a Spanish-Mexican co-production. Premiered at the San Sebastian and Toronto festivals (where he won the Fipresci Prize), the comedy is a witty reflection on the creative process, an inquiry into the nature of talent.

In essence, El autor –on Netflix is ​​exhibited as The Motive– is about a poor devil named Álvaro (Javier Gutiérrez), an aspiring writer who lives in Seville working in a notary’s office; his wife Amanda (María León) has written an award-winning bestseller and cheats on him with another man. Álvaro decides to go live in an apartment and write the great novel that makes him famous. For that, he takes classes with Juan (the ubiquitous Antonio de la Torre), a rigorous teacher who urges him to write about real things that happen to him in life.

Thus, Álvaro decides to be inspired by the activities of his neighbors: the doorman (Adelfa Calvo) of the building, a couple of Mexicans (Adriana Paz and Tenoch Huerta) with economic limitations and a retired Francoist military man (Rafael Tellez) who lives on his generous pension. .

Not content with spying on their privacy, the frustrated writer begins meddling in their lives to manipulate them. He becomes a lover of the caretaker, a source of gossip; He offers to help the Mexican Enrique in his labor problems and plays chess with the military.

With a subtle humor, black nuances, the script by Martín Cuenca and Alejandro Hernández himself suggests how much an opaque and uninspired man needs reality to imitate it. Ironically, the protagonist becomes the instigator of the actions of the neighbors, the catalyst for the drama to happen in his existence. What he creates in real life becomes material for his novel.

On the other hand, The author incisively establishes that not everything that is published and succeeds is necessarily literary.

We will never know the result of that novel forged from the most immediate reality. What matters to him, after all, is that Álvaro has made an effort, illustrating that saying that talent is 10 percent inspiration and 90 percent perspiration. However, his life will remain as empty as the apartment he inhabits.

Martín Cuenca had made in 2013 a film titled El caníbal, which surprised by its rigor and sparing tone. In this case, the director tries another generic record just as effectively, supported by an exemplary cast. The chameleonic Gutiérrez is the perfect choice for Álvaro, since his physique lends itself to represent a poor man. Paz and Huerta confirm that they are first-rate interpreters, with roles that basically consist of the sound of their voices. Meanwhile, Calvo manages to build a pathetic character with a few scenes.

D. Manuel Martín Cuenca / G: Alejandro Hernández and Manuel Martín Cuenca, based on the novel El Móvil, by Javier Cercas / F. in C: Pau Esteve / M: José Luis Perales, Pablo Perales / Ed: Ángel Hernández Zoido / Con : Javier Gutiérrez, María León, Adelfa Calvo, Adriana Paz, Tenoch Huerta / P: Icónica, Lazona, La Loma Blanca PC, Alebrije Cinema and Video. Spain-Mexico, 2017.

.