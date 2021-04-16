Real Jaén receives Melilla CD

04/16/2021 at 12:46 PM CEST

The Municipal La Victoria will see on Saturday at 12:45 the confrontation between the Jaen and the Melilla on matchday number 3 of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Real Jaen optimistically faces the match of the third day to consolidate a winning streak after winning away from his field by a score of 0-2 at Alhaurino in the Miguel Fijones, with goals from Juan Carlos Y Charaf. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won in one of the games played to date, with 26 goals in favor and 27 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Melilla CD had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Poly Almeria during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Melilla CD they had won in zero of the two games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 18 goals for and 32 against.

At home, the Melilla CD failed to win on their only date away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal La Victoria, resulting in a victory in favor of the Real Jaen. The last match that both teams played in this competition was in February 2020 and ended with a 0-1 result in favor of the Jaen.

At this time, the Real Jaen he is ahead in the standings with a difference of 10 points with respect to his rival. The team of Juan Arsenal he ranks first with 28 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Melilla CD, is in ninth position with 18 points.