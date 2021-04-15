Real Jaén keeps the three points after defeating Alhaurino 0-2

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

The Jaen won 0-2 the match played this Wednesday in the Miguel Fijones. Thanks to this result, the Jaen team is first, while the Alhaurino he is eighth at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the halfway point, in the second half came the goal for him Real Jaen, which debuted its light through a goal from Charaf at 79 minutes. The Jaen team joined again, which increased the score thanks to the success in front of goal by Juan Carlos just before the final whistle, specifically in 90. Finally, the match ended with a 0-2 on the scoreboard.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Alhaurino who entered the game were Alex Ramirez Y Pepe replacing Lupi Y Sheepskin, while changes in the Jaen They were Rafa navarro, Pekes, Juan Carlos Y Rosemary, who entered to replace Ramon, Calvente, Montiel Y Fernandez.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Lupi Y Pruning shear and red card to Funez. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Calvente Y Rosemary.

With this result, the Alhaurino he gets 20 points and the Jaen it rises to 28 points.

On the next day the Alhaurino will play against him Maracena Sports Union at home and the Real Jaen will play his match against him Melilla CD in his fiefdom.

Data sheetAlhaurino:Funez, Manu Sarmiento, Víctor Rueda, Podadera, Fran Castillo, Lupi (Alex Ramírez, min.82), Ulises Adrian, Aijón, Zalea (Pepe, min.82), Daniel Fernandez and DiegoReal Jaén:Ángel, Ramón (Rafa Navarro, min.46), Romero, Piscu, Fran Moreno, Montiel (Juan Carlos, min.80), Julio De Dios, Fran Hernández, Charaf, Fernández (Romero, min.90) and Calvente (Pekes , min.64)Stadium:Miguel FijonesGoals:Charaf (0-1, min. 79) and Juan Carlos (0-2, min. 90)