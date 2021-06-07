Real Jaén beat Unión Estepona by the minimum (0-1)

06/06/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

The Estepona and the Jaen they met in the last match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which ended with a result of 0-1. The Union Estepona wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Poly Almeria by a score of 2-0, accumulating a total of three consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Real Jaen came from beating 3-0 at home at Motril in the last game held. Thanks to this result, the Jaen team is first, while the Estepona he is ninth at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right on target, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

In the second part, luck came for him Real Jaen, which debuted its scoreboard with a bit of Sanchez moments before the final whistle, in the 90, concluding the confrontation with the result of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Union Estepona gave entrance to Alex Ros Y Rengel for Saam Y Javi ocana, Meanwhile he Real Jaen gave entrance to Angel, Juan Carlos, Sanchez Y Zorrilla for Diego Barrios placeholder image, Pekes, Fran Hernandez Y Charaf.

With this result, the Estepona remains with 27 points and Jaen it rises to 44 points.

Data sheetUnion Estepona:David Mena, Morilla, Javi Ocaña (Rengel, min.67), Pecas, Barrios, Saam (Alex Ros, min.59), Akour, Boga, Queijeiro, Becerra and Antonio CaballeroReal Jaén:Diego Barrios (Ángel, min.46), Piscu, Romero, Fran Moreno, Rafa Navarro, Cambil, Fran Hernández (Sánchez, min.63), Montiel, Charaf (Zorrilla, min.77), Fernández and Pekes (Juan Carlos, min.52)Stadium:–Goals:Sánchez (0-1, min. 90)