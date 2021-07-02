Real falls to a minimum in three weeks; Bovespa loses 1%

Jul 1 (.) – The Brazilian real fell to a nearly six-week low on Thursday, closing above 5 per dollar for the first time in 10 days, while the Bovespa equity index lost nearly 1%.

The Brazilian currency posted losses as a result of the strengthening of the dollar abroad ahead of the employment data in the United States.

The real fell 1.37% to 5.0447 units per dollar, the biggest decline since May 21 (-1.51%).

It is also the first time since June 21 (5.0224 units per dollar) that the real ends its session in the spot market above the 5 units per dollar line.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.04%, although BR Distribuidora stood out in the session after Petrobras sold its stake in the company.

The Bovespa ended the session at 125,477.99 points.

(Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)