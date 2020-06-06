June 6, 2020 | 5:00 am

A common saying is that in times of crisis opportunities arise, which can be applied to the real estate market, although with certain reservations.

The first is to assess whether it is a market dominated by buyers or sellers, since this characteristic can directly affect the amount of the final transaction. Other factors influence the property valuation process, in addition to the characteristics of a property.

“The value is not only the price of the transaction, but the set of all similar property operations in relation to the amount of how much is bought or sold. The integration of this entire universe is that a certain property is attributed a value, “said Luis Leirado, director of Tasvalúo.

This means that to determine the value of a property, the price at which similar property transactions have been made is considered, so in an economic environment where the sale and purchase is diminished, the value of a property may vary.

“The market is dominated by buyers or sellers. When there are many buyers and few sellers, the seller has the possibility of looking for more options and having the option of greater value, when on the contrary there are more sellers than buyers, the buyers have the advantage to negotiate a better transaction ”.

The real estate environment in the context of COVID-19 is on the side of the buyers, he considers, because for now there are more people looking to sell properties than to buy them.

That for the person who is willing or has the conditions to buy a property means that they have the possibility to negotiate a better price, as long as “the risk is considered”.

Thus, investors seeking to manage risk can find good opportunities considering that in the long term, the sale value of the property may increase, which is regularly the operation carried out, for example, on properties that are under construction.

Those are purchased at a lower price than they are for sale once the property is completed. It highlights that despite the environment, the appetite for transactions continues, in which the real estate agency CBRE agrees, highlighting that since the start of the pandemic they have valued more than 1,500 assets.

“It is even more important to value your assets in moments of crisis for decision-making. For banks, it is necessary to be able to identify how property values ​​have changed to determine where their LTVs (Loan-to-values) have moved and to measure risks at times when the value of assets is falling. For owners, it is important to be able to know what impact the crisis has had on the value of their assets to analyze their strategies forward and to have the advice of experts on how to mitigate future impacts, “said CBRE.