Real estate losses drag down the Hang Seng, which falls 0.57%

Beijing, Jul 1 (.) .- Losses in the real estate sector dragged down the Hang Seng, the benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which fell 0.57% on the day today.

The selective Hong Kong closed at 28,827.95 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 0.87%.

The four sub-indices of the parquet closed in red: real estate lost 1.02%; Commerce and Industry, 0.7%; Finance, 0.3%, and Services, 0.23%.

The losses of some of the largest in the real estate sector such as China Resources Land, which fell 3.38%; China Overseas, with a drop of 2.54%, and Longfor Group, with a decrease of 2.47%.

Different results in the financial sector, with losses for the ICBC bank (-1.08%) and the HSBC conglomerate (-0.88%), but advances for the insurer AIA (0.84%) and the financial Bankcomm (0 , 38%).

Meanwhile, the technology company Tencent, the main value by weight of the market price, fell 1.10%, while Xiaomi fell 1.64%. In contrast, Alibaba added a slight 0.27%,

Regarding state telecommunications companies, China Mobile lost 0.92%, and China Unicom, 0.24%.

In contrast, the best result of the day was taken by the casino operator Galaxy Ent, with a rise of 4.37%.

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 140.3 billion ($ 18.07 billion, € 15.26 billion).

