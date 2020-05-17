Almost two weeks have passed since the real estate agencies They returned to operation after the forced closure of more than 50 days. Activity, allowed behind closed doors in offices since phase 0 and with visits to buildings in phase 1, has been much lower than before closing. So much so, that consultations have collapsed up to 80% in some cases.

To this we must add that a large percentage of real estate who are in the territories of phase 0 have preferred not to open, since they are not allowed to show real estate, which is their essential activity.

«Demand has dropped a 80% after resuming activity. Visits and sales have responded better in the real estate agencies that were in phase 1 areas, ″ explains Eduardo Molet, real estate consultant and founder of Red Expertos Inmobiliarios to OKDIARIO.

Before the coronavirus crisis, the 90% of real estate inquiries were related to the purchase of second-hand properties and the 10% remaining with the sale. However, now there has been a dance of figures: those interested in selling real estate have risen 20%. “We are starting to receive calls from people who have to sell out of necessity, at the moment they are few, but we assume that this type of consultation will grow in the coming weeks,” explains Molet.

Since AMADEI (Madrid Association of Real Estate Companies) also acknowledge this newspaper that consultations have dropped “a lot”, partly because visits are not allowed in phase 0 and partly because there are no urgent housing needs. To this must be added the confusion that the government’s measures have generated among citizens.

“People don’t know if they can go to real estate agencies. They see the premises closed and have doubts. Our activity has never appeared in any Royal Decree Law, we are the abandoned ones, so we are applying the de-escalation measures by analogy ”, explains Jesús Martínez Caja, general secretary of AMADEI.

The truth is that the coronavirus has already begun to show its effects on the Spanish real estate market. The latest data that confirms this is the sale of homes in March, which has fallen 18%, to 34,806 operations, which is the lowest figure since 2016.

According to the INE, all the communities drastically reduced the purchase and sale of homes in the interannual rate. The greatest decreases were registered in Madrid (-30.8%), Asturias (-26.4%) and Navarra (-26.6%) and the lowest in Murcia (-4.2%) and the Canary Islands (-6, 8%).

Garden basses

Confinement is also changing the preferences of users when choosing housing. Interest in real estate located in the periphery of big cities, for those who have Parkland and also for the basses.

Investor appetite for luxury housing and bare ownership has also increased. “We have received many requests from interested parties for two real estate products that will work very well in these first months of ‘new normality’: the luxury home and bare property“Explains Molet.