Real estate companies weigh down the Hang Seng, which closes with losses of 0.7%

Beijing, March 31 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, ended the session today with losses of 0.7%, weighed down mainly by the poor performance of the real estate sector.

The selective lost 199.15 points to 28,378.35, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.44%.

Not one of the sub-indices escaped the red: Commerce and Industry fell by 0.23%, Services by 0.54% in Services, Finance by 0.82% and an outstanding 2.68% Real Estate.

In this last sector, the disaster was unanimous: Country Garden was the one that decreased the least, 0.2%, while Henderson Land did it 2.92%; China Overseas, 3.12%; SHK Properties, 3.44%, China Resources Land, 3.95%; and Wharf Reic, 4.18%.

The other great engine of the Hong Kong economy, banking, had mixed results, with Bank of China profits of 1.37% or the Hong Kong branch of the latter falling 4.57%.

State oil companies fell (CNOOC, 1.22%, while Sinopec fell 1.43% and Petrochina 2.43%) and mobile operators had a similar fate: China Unicom fell 0.45% and China Mobile, 0.59%.

The worst-hitting title was processed food company WH Group, which fell 12.74%.

The business volume of the session was 164,040 million Hong Kong dollars (21,102 million dollars, 17,964 million euros).

