ABMI (Brazilian Association of the Real Estate Market) with its associates created DIGIMOBI, the largest Real Estate Exhibition in Brazil, entirely digital in order to facilitate the access of the interested public to the properties on offer in the associated real estate.

FRIAS NETO Consultoria de Imóveis is among 45 companies affiliated to the Brazilian Real Estate Market Association (ABMI) that will participate in this First National Real Estate Exhibition (Digimobi).

The “Digimobi – the largest Property Show in the Country”, allows customers, wherever they are, to view and close rental or purchase deals, digitally, online, which is very convenient in these times of coronavirus and social isolation.

“We know that the moment is delicate. Therefore, we cannot help but be at the side of our customers. If the best way to reach them is digital, we will do so”, he says. Angelo Frias Neto, President Director of FRIAS NETO, which is offering a large number of Sales, Launch and Lease opportunities at this Show.

Present in 17 states, ABMI was practically born digital, having held its meetings in a virtual way for a long time and encouraging its associated companies to constantly search for new technologies.

For Márcio Schneider, president of the entity, this expertise was of great value for the development of Digimobi. “More than ever is the time to use all of this digital experience. People’s needs for real estate have not disappeared. They are still alive and we have to reach the customer in other ways.”

“The property has never been so highly valued in sentimental terms. With quarantine, people are having to stay and work at home. And that leads them to review concepts and rethink the property as a safe investment. With this Digital Salon, the idea is to reach out to the client, show that the real estate sector remains active and looking for solutions and solutions to these difficult times “, says Ricardo Abreu, strategic vice president at ABMI.

Moving a total sales value (PSV) of around R $ 5 billion annually, the companies ABMI are responsible for more than 105 thousand leased properties and more than 50 thousand available for lease. ABMI associates also have over 150 thousand properties for sale and more than 300 thousand managed condominium units.

Digimobi has the support of Zap Imóveis, CredPago, Kurole and Porto Seguro.

