Curious: Real elves captured on video in Mexico (VIDEO). A young Mexican man uploaded a chilling video to Tik Tok where small figures are seen playing in a park in the middle of the night. The user accidentally recorded them at 3 in the morning when he went out to the balcony to smoke.

José Quiroz could not sleep. He lives alone and is isolated. So the fact that it was 3 in the morning and made him want to smoke a cigarette did not surprise him.

After all, we are living in strange times where the schedules and the calendar seem frozen in time.

He lit his cigarette on the balcony of his house. He took a deep breath and glanced at the quiet of the night.

But something caught his attention.

In the park in front of his house there was something moving.

He took the cell phone to film and see it well. However, what he captured left him intrigued first and shocked later.

And then he uploaded it to Tik Tok.

There is his video, under the user @ josequiroz6.

What you see in the video is that someone seems to be playing on the playground swings. This would already be strange at three in the morning, more with the order to stay home for the COVID-19 quarantine.

But it is also that the “children” were too small, tiny in fact, to be small humans.

The extraordinary and chilling fact is in full view and has gone viral without anyone finding an accurate explanation. There are many opinions, yes.

The creature that plays on the swings really looks like a goblin. See for yourself.

@ josequiroz6

The opinions of those who saw the video are reflected in the many comments.

“Well, for children they look too small,” writes a user.

“They look like elves because in the middle you can see the little feet when you swing. Cats don’t even do that, ”says another. To which a third responds: “No, but there are no children at that time.”

“They look like pixies (I would call the police guy for backup and, when they arrive, see what happens … pq bro … who leaves their children at 3 am? Besides, they scream!”, Continue the comments.

“They are chaneques and it seems that they are having fun because they say wiiii … Wiiii .. Wiiii .. !!! Chaneques, they are children who never grew up, they are naughty, they have claws and they are furry, their limbs are longer than normal. And they are supposed to be bad. That’s what my granny said, I never saw one and I really didn’t want to see them, believe me ”.

“Does anyone else see the one on the left side alone and walking normally, as a person, and out of nowhere ducks like a cat / dog ?????” another user panics.

“Weird things are happening everywhere 😱”

And so the waterfall of comments continues, but nobody knew how to explain what they are.

What do you watch? Children, goblins or something else?

* The topics that we present in Curiosities, many times do not have a sustainable base and have spread as questions of faith. Mundo Hispánico does not guarantee that the fact has been proven or real.