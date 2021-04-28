Real Credito Bonds fall after 82% adjustment to delinquent portfolio

(Bloomberg) – Credito Real SAB de CV’s dollar bonds fell on Tuesday after adjustments to the 2020 annual balance of the Mexican non-bank lender that showed a significantly larger portfolio of non-performing loans.

The company’s $ 500 million in bonds due 2028 fell 9.1 cents to 84.3 cents on the dollar, lifting the yield above 11%, according to data from Trace. Its $ 400 million in securities due 2026 fell 6.75 cents to 90.25 cents at 2:47 p.m. New York time. In a filing late Saturday, the bank revised the size of its delinquent loan portfolio at about $ 36 million, or 82% more than it disclosed in the original February filing.

Credito Real is the second non-bank in Mexico to see its dollar-denominated debt plummet in two weeks after publishing revised financial statements. Rival Alpha Holding SA, widely known as AlphaCredit, disclosed a derivatives accounting error last week that caused its bonds to drop more than 40 cents. The contagion of AlphaCredit and Crédito Real is now spreading to the rest of the Mexican market, dragging bonds from competitors such as Unifin Financiera SAB de CV and Financiera Independencia SAB de CV.

A representative for Crédito Real did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I think the drop in Credito Real bonds is exaggerated but the market is looking for ‘reassurance’ and so far they haven’t liked the company’s responses,” said Omar Zeolla, an analyst at Oppenheimer in New York.

Original Note: Mexican Shadow Bank’s Bonds Crash Amid 82% Revision to Bad Loans

