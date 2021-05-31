Real Burgos CF beat La Bañeza 1-0 at San Amaro

05/31/2021 at 09:57 CEST

The Real Burgos added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against La Bañeza this sunday in the San Amaro. The Real Burgos CF wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Salamanca CF B by a score of 2-1 and at the moment he had a seven-game losing streak. On the visitors’ side, La Bañeza they were defeated 0-1 in the last game they played against the Cebrereña. With this result, the Burgos set is eleventh, while La Bañeza It is fifth after the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second half started on the right foot for the Burgos team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Carlos Left at 51 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

The technician of the Real Burgos, Daniel Santos, gave entry to the field to Sedano Y Tovar replacing Pedro Dango Y Carlos Left, while on the part of La Bañeza, Carlos Delgado replaced Hedgehog, Juan Y Erik for Frank, Yordan Y Suarez.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of five cards were seen. By the Real Burgos the referee sanctioned with yellow to Peace Y Alex Campos, while the Bañezan team admonished Pablo G. Y Adrian Red and with red to Adrian Red.

With this result, the Real Burgos he gets 22 points and La Bañeza with 33 points.

Data sheetReal Burgos CF:Alex Campos, Dieguito, Óscar, Temiño, Alex Reyes, Pedro Dango (Sedano, min.70), Moreno, M, Paz, Filipe and Carlos Izquierdo (Tovar, min.90)La Bañeza:Raúl, Zabalo, Pablo G., Yordan (Juan, min.53), Adrián Rojo, Murciego, Suárez (Erik, min.76), Aitor, Samu, Burón and Franco (Eriz, min.53)Stadium:San AmaroGoals:Carlos Izquierdo (1-0, min. 51)