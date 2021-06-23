Real Betis wants to ‘get rid of’ Club América for the sale of Guido Rodríguez

The name of Guido Rodríguez has begun to sound strongly in the summer transfer market in Europe, mainly linked to the Arsenal of the English Premier League in a transaction that would be around 80 million euros, figure of which the Real Betis they would have to report a part to the Eagles of Club América in Liga MX, since the creams have the 30% of your pass.

The Eagles kept 30% of the record of the Argentine, who will be promptly followed in his participation in the America Cup with the Selection of Argentina, so the Real Betis he wants to ‘anticipate’ its possible sale and will try to negotiate the purchase of that percentage that America has in order to have full future profits.

According to the report of the newspaper AS, Betis wants to negotiate the purchase of that 30% with Club América before selling Guido Rodríguez, thus anticipating having to ‘drop’ a high amount in the face of a millionaire sale, a situation that, in theory, It would not suit the board of the Mexican team.

With information from Spain (Seville), at this moment there is no formal offer for Guido Rodríguez by Arsenal who is estimated to put 40 MDE on the entrance table for the Argentine, which would be beneficial for the eagles thanks to 30% of the letter that they still have. pic.twitter.com/la4UjLUlgF – Oscar Flores (@Oscarflrmz) June 23, 2021

According to the Mexican journalist, Óscar Flores, from Seville it is assured that at the moment there is no formal offer from Arsenal for Guido Rodríguez, although it is estimated that they could launch an offer of 40 million euros for the Argentine.

With Real Betis, Rodríguez registered 53 official games in a season and a half with the Albiverdes, scoring three annotations and participating in 4,104 minutes.

Guido has participated in two of the three games that the Argentine National Team has played in this Copa América, playing both full games and scoring a touchdown in the 1-0 win against Uruguay.

America would do a great deal if it conserves this percentage, since the Eagles only paid 6.28 million euros to Xolos de Tijuana in 2017, which would ensure stratospheric profits in case the sale of Rodríguez to Arsenal takes hold.

It should be remembered that the Eagles sold 70% of the Argentine pass for 3 million euros.

HOW MUCH WOULD AMERICA EARN IF BETIS SELLS GUIDO RODRÍGUEZ TO THE ARSENAL?

If Guido Rodríguez is sold in …

80 million, America will receive 24 million 70 million, America will receive 21 million 60 million, America will receive 18 million 50 million, America will receive 15 million 40 million, America will receive 12 million 30 million, America will receive 9 million 25 million , America will receive 7.5 million 20 million, America will receive 6 million 15 million, America will receive 4.5 million

