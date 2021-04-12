Real Betis: Pellegrini assures that they deserved the victory against Atlético de Madrid

The Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, coach of Betis, has “been very happy” this Sunday “with the attitude” of his players, “not with the result against the leader of the League”, a 1-1 against the Athletic against whom he has “had chances to win.”

“In the second half, we have been superior in dominance and at times. I am left with the feeling of being a competitive team that can play equally with anyone. We deserved to win. The test was important against the leading team because if not you can win, it’s good to score a point, “added Pellegrini.

The Betic coach stressed that “despite starting losing” with a goal after five minutes, “the team never disarmed” because he had “worked on the initial drawing” with Joaquín as a false center forward “to make them more uncomfortable coming from behind.”

Thus, the Santiago coach pointed out that he changed “the offensive drawing but not the attitude” and is convinced that “the test has gone well” for having achieved “an exciting result to continue fighting until the end of the championship” for qualifying for “instances European “.

Pellegrini highlighted two of his players, central Marc Bartra, who completed a “match of merit after so long without playing”, and his compatriot, goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who “had two very good saves at the end. He is a goalkeeper. important, his track record supports it. ”