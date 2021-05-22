Real Betis: Manuel Pellegrini says his team wants more

The coach of the Betis Spanish, Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, declared this Friday at a press conference that, despite having already certified his qualification for the Conference League, “the team wants more” and will fight tomorrow against the Celtic in Balaídos to be next year in the Europa League.

The verdiblanco coach explained that Betis has “the Conference League for sure”, a new European competition that will play the seventh ranked in the League, “but the team wants more” despite the fact that “it already signed to be in this position a few months ago” and depend on himself to be in the Europa League.

Their only pursuer in pursuit of this goal is Villarreal, which “has an important final” on Wednesday in Gdansk (Poland) “but prepared for the Champions League and the Europa League”, so “staying out of those competitions would be a hard blow “and is” sure “that” they will go out to win “against Real Madrid

Pellegrini, who reported the dismissal of Sergio Canales due to a tendon ailment, has assured that “practically all of the squad are in a position to act”, since right-handed winger Martín Montoya “rejoined”, so that only Ivorian midfielder Paul Akoukou and Canales “are left out”.

Pellegrini praised his Celtic counterpart, Argentine Eduardo Coudet, commenting that the Vigo club “took a step by bringing him in”, since since his arrival, “he has had a great rebound” and said that “he is a technician with a great future who is coming to triumph in Europe “.

For the coach, the fact that “there will be public” tomorrow in Balaídos “cannot be a cause to justify a bad result”, a comment that extends “to all teams in general”, although he stressed that Betis will “try beat Celta “because” there is no greater motivation “than to secure sixth place.

Finally, the Betic coach showed his “joy for those summoned by his teams”, referring to the Portuguese William Carvalho, and referred to the French Nabil Fekir, out of the list for the Eurocup, to warn him that his dismissal “must be reason for demand “. “If he takes it on the positive side, he will have to try to recover the call of his selection for future occasions”,