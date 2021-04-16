Real Betis: Manuel Pellegrini confirms the return of Andrés Guardado vs Valencia

The coach of Betis, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, declared this Friday that the Mexican midfielder Andrew Saved “is in the situation of reappearing” on Sunday before the Valencia, while forward Borja Iglesias will be “evaluated tomorrow to see in what condition he is.”

Pellegrini is aware that the Che team “is not having the season that he expected but has a team that fights to be at the top of the table”, so he predicted that Betis will have to “play a good game” to add the three points in dispute.

In his opinion, Valencia “is a club with a big team mentality”, although “perhaps it reduced its squad by selling players, but there were many important players”, so it will be “a difficult opponent for sure”.

The Santiago coach assured that his captain, Joaquín Sánchez, who will turn 40 in July, “shows that he is still in force” and asked “not to judge the players by age, but by performance” for what he thinks “would be good for him and for the club to extend his career “one more season, since his renewal is being negotiated.

Pellegrini faces the end of the season with the “illusion of giving Betis fans satisfaction” in the form of qualifying for Europe, although he recalled that “this goal” has been “generated by the team with its performance” and therefore wishes to ” to win at Valencia “without attending to the” uncertainty “that exists about which positions will give way to a continental tournament or another.

“That does not depend on us. What does depend on us is to be able to get as many points as possible,” said the Andean coach.

The Betic coach praised the winger Cristian Tello, author of the goal that was worth the tie against the leader last Sunday, remembering that “he started scoring many goals but different problems or the rise of other players have prevented him from” being a starter although “he has always He has been a very important player and he shows it every time he plays. “