Real Betis: Guarded and Lainez called up to face Real Madrid

he youth squad Rodrigo Sánchez ‘Rodri’ and Yasin Fekir are the new additions to Betis coach’s list, Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, for Saturday’s game against Real Madrid, at the ‘Alfredo di Stéfano’.

The French international Nabil Fekir, who is serving a penalty game for his expulsion against Athlétic de Bilbao, causes a drop in the Chilean squad; and Cristian Tello, who received a blow in this clash, for which he had to be replaced and from which he has not recovered, as Pellegrini reported this Friday.

Read also: Ricardo Ferretti, Chivas or retirement after three decades as DT in Liga MX

The list of 23 players is as follows: Joel Robles, Bravo, Montoya, Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Sidnei, Álex Moreno, Miranda, Paul, Guido Rodríguez, William, Guardado, Canales, Rodri, Yassin Fekir, Aitor Ruibal , Lainez, Joaquín, Juanmi, Borja Iglesias and Loren.

Also read: Cruz Azul does not take into account the protests of the fans against Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez

“I do not think that Madrid will be sanctioned. It is a club that has given the Champions League prestige and I do not think it is a good measure because of something parallel that happened during the week”