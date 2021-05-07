Real Betis Féminas receives Eibar Femenino

05/07/2021 at 11:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 11:00 the match of the twenty-ninth day of the Primera Iberdrola will be played, in which we will see the victory at Betis and to Eibar in the Sports City Luis del Sol.

The Real Betis faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the twenty-ninth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning out of his field by a score of 0-1 at Logroño Female on Las Gaunas, with a goal from bland. Since the competition began, the locals have won in seven of the 28 matches played so far, with 26 goals scored against 55 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Eibar Women He took the victory against the Granadilla Tenerife during their last match of the competition (2-1), with goals from Lopez Y Gantxegui, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Real Betis. To date, of the 28 games played by the Eibar Women In the Primera Iberdrola, he has won eight of them with a balance of 28 goals in favor and 46 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Real Betis they have won three times, lost nine times and drawn twice in 14 games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. At the exits, the Eibar Women He has won four times and has been defeated six times in his 13 games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Real Betis to get more points away from home.

Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have won three games in a row at home against Eibar. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in October 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Eibar.

Regarding their position in the ranking table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that the visitors are above the Real Betis with a difference of three points. At this time, the Real Betis it has 26 points and is in fourteenth position. For his part, the Eibar Women it has 29 points and is ranked thirteenth in the competition.