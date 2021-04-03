Real Betis Féminas host Espanyol Femenino on the twenty-fifth matchday

04/03/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 1:30 p.m. the meeting of the twenty-fifth day of the Primera Iberdrola will be played, which will face Betis and to Spanish in it Sports City Luis del Sol.

The Real Betis faces with reinforced spirits the game of the twenty-fifth day to consolidate a winning streak after winning as a visitor by a score of 0-2 at Santa Teresa Badajoz in it Municipal New Nursery, with goals from Ariadna and Andrea Medina. Since the competition began, the locals have won in six of the 24 games played to date with a figure of 22 goals in favor and 52 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Espanyol Women could not win the Royal Feminine Society in their last match (0-4), so that a victory against Real Betis it would help him improve his career in the championship. Before this match, the Espanyol Women they had won in six of the 24 games played in Primera Iberdrola this season, with 18 goals for and 49 against.

In reference to local performance, the Real Betis has achieved figures of three victories and nine defeats in 12 games played in his field, so that visits to the stadium Luis del Sol Sports City They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the Espanyol Women He has won twice, he has lost eight times and he has drawn once in his 11 games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Real Betis to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Real BetisIn fact, the numbers show four victories for the locals. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have four games in a row winning at home against Spanish. The last game they played on Betis and the Spanish In this competition it took place in December 2020 and ended with a result of 2-1 for the visitors.

Analyzing its position in the classification table of Primera Iberdrola, we see that the Espanyol Women they are ahead of the home team by one point. At this time, the Real Betis it has 20 points and is in fifteenth position. For his part, Espanyol Women it has 21 points and is ranked fourteenth in the competition.