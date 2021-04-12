Real Betis: Fans put themselves at the feet of Diego Lainez after his great performance against Atlético de Madrid

Real Betis remains in the fight for places for next season’s European competitions by rescuing the home draw against Atlético de Madrid, in the action of matchday 30 in the Spanish League.

Despite leaving on the substitute bench, attacking midfielder Diego Lainez had action with the Sevillian team against the colchoneros by entering in the 74th minute and staying close to scoring the winning goal.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Verdiblanco team did not wait, the Mexican offensive being a trend in social networks for messages about their outstanding performance.

Lainez in 20 seconds has done more than Aitor in 75 minutes – – (@GDFekir) April 11, 2021

Lainez in 2 minutes has done more than Ruibal in 2 months. – Pedro M Lozano (@PedroMLozano) April 11, 2021

With the feeling of having lost two points instead of having won one. Superior to Atlético and taking control of the game. Too bad not to have put the icing on the cake with Ruibal and Lainez’s occasions … We are still in the fight for that fifth place. With this Betis, TO DEATH. – Fernando Esteban (@fernanesteban) April 11, 2021