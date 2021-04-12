Real Betis: Fans put themselves at the feet of Diego Lainez after his great performance against Atlético de Madrid

Football

Real Betis remains in the fight for places for next season’s European competitions by rescuing the home draw against Atlético de Madrid, in the action of matchday 30 in the Spanish League.

Despite leaving on the substitute bench, attacking midfielder Diego Lainez had action with the Sevillian team against the colchoneros by entering in the 74th minute and staying close to scoring the winning goal.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Verdiblanco team did not wait, the Mexican offensive being a trend in social networks for messages about their outstanding performance.