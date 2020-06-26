Program

Start

Final

Spectators

Compartir

Football: spanish league R.betis-espanyol

22:01

23:57

709,000

4.9%

The Simpson

14:48

15:08

581,000

4.9%

Fugitive

21:51

22:40

500,000

3.5%

Double session The value of friendship

17:09

18:43

498,000

4.8%

Western cinema The sixth fugitive

18:46

20:30

472,000

5.3%

Western cinema: presentation The sixth …

18:43

20:30

472,000

5.2%

The Simpson

14:23

14:48

468,000

4.4%

The Simpson

15:08

15:30

458,000

3.7%

Do? A barbara

16:50

17:35

457,000

4.1%

When I Fall in Love

17:45

18:28

447,000

4.4%

Cine Transporter 2

22:35

24:06

425,000

3.0%

The one that is coming A power vacuum, a …

14:53

16:58

404,000

3.3%

The one to come A wild man, an old woman …

24:06

26:03

297,000

4.3%

The one coming A stork, a frying pan and …

26:03

26:29

268,000

9.1%

The one that is coming A honeymoon, a land …

20:25

22:35

255,000

2.1%

Double session The value of friendship

17:09

18:43

498,000

4.8%

Western cinema: presentation The sixth …

18:43

20:30

472,000

5.2%

Western cinema The sixth fugitive

18:46

20:30

472,000

5.3%

Thirteen a day news

20:30

21:02

349,000

3.5%

Double session Airport 77

14:59

17:09

285,000

2.3%

Henry danger

15:09

15:31

318,000

2.5%

100 things to do before going to high school …

15:31

15:51

314,000

2.5%

100 things to do before going to high school …

22:34

22:55

314,000

2.1%

Knight squad: cavalry academy

22:57

23:18

265,000

1.8%

100 things to do before going to high school …

15:51

16:13

244,000

2.0%

Agatha christie poirot The adventure of the grave …

15:33

16:23

301,000

2.4%

Brimstone Cinema: The Preacher’s Daughter

22:20

25:00

237,000

1.9%

Miss marple The mirror that cracked from side to …

16:23

18:36

228,000

2.1%

I diagnose murder Lethal games

18:36

19:33

209,000

2.3%

Endeavor Treasure

20:26

22:20

203,000

1.7%

Nicky, ricky, dicky & dawn

22:12

22:34

243,000

1.7%

The thunderman among ghosts

21:48

22:09

226,000

1.7%

The Thunderman Phoebe rocker

13:48

14:09

225,000

2.9%

Doraemon cosmic cat

20:51

21:13

201,000

1.9%

The thundermans It’s not about link

14:13

14:34

199,000

2.1%

Law and order: special victims unit …

21:38

22:31

231,000

1.7%

Navy, criminal investigation moonlighting

22:31

23:12

209,000

1.4%

Law and order: special victims unit …

20:59

21:38

207,000

1.8%

Navy, criminal investigation Obsession

23:12

24:13

207,000

1.6%

Navy, criminal investigation Linea …

24:13

24:56

187,000

2.1%