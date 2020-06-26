Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Football: spanish league R.betis-espanyol
22:01
23:57
709,000
4.9%
The Simpson
14:48
15:08
581,000
4.9%
Fugitive
21:51
22:40
500,000
3.5%
Double session The value of friendship
17:09
18:43
498,000
4.8%
Western cinema The sixth fugitive
18:46
20:30
472,000
5.3%
Western cinema: presentation The sixth …
18:43
20:30
472,000
5.2%
The Simpson
14:23
14:48
468,000
4.4%
The Simpson
15:08
15:30
458,000
3.7%
Do? A barbara
16:50
17:35
457,000
4.1%
When I Fall in Love
17:45
18:28
447,000
4.4%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Cine Transporter 2
22:35
24:06
425,000
3.0%
The one that is coming A power vacuum, a …
14:53
16:58
404,000
3.3%
The one to come A wild man, an old woman …
24:06
26:03
297,000
4.3%
The one coming A stork, a frying pan and …
26:03
26:29
268,000
9.1%
The one that is coming A honeymoon, a land …
20:25
22:35
255,000
2.1%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Double session The value of friendship
17:09
18:43
498,000
4.8%
Western cinema: presentation The sixth …
18:43
20:30
472,000
5.2%
Western cinema The sixth fugitive
18:46
20:30
472,000
5.3%
Thirteen a day news
20:30
21:02
349,000
3.5%
Double session Airport 77
14:59
17:09
285,000
2.3%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Henry danger
15:09
15:31
318,000
2.5%
100 things to do before going to high school …
15:31
15:51
314,000
2.5%
100 things to do before going to high school …
22:34
22:55
314,000
2.1%
Knight squad: cavalry academy
22:57
23:18
265,000
1.8%
100 things to do before going to high school …
15:51
16:13
244,000
2.0%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Agatha christie poirot The adventure of the grave …
15:33
16:23
301,000
2.4%
Brimstone Cinema: The Preacher’s Daughter
22:20
25:00
237,000
1.9%
Miss marple The mirror that cracked from side to …
16:23
18:36
228,000
2.1%
I diagnose murder Lethal games
18:36
19:33
209,000
2.3%
Endeavor Treasure
20:26
22:20
203,000
1.7%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Nicky, ricky, dicky & dawn
22:12
22:34
243,000
1.7%
The thunderman among ghosts
21:48
22:09
226,000
1.7%
The Thunderman Phoebe rocker
13:48
14:09
225,000
2.9%
Doraemon cosmic cat
20:51
21:13
201,000
1.9%
The thundermans It’s not about link
14:13
14:34
199,000
2.1%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Law and order: special victims unit …
21:38
22:31
231,000
1.7%
Navy, criminal investigation moonlighting
22:31
23:12
209,000
1.4%
Law and order: special victims unit …
20:59
21:38
207,000
1.8%
Navy, criminal investigation Obsession
23:12
24:13
207,000
1.6%
Navy, criminal investigation Linea …
24:13
24:56
187,000
2.1%