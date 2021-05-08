Real Betis: Diego Lainez talks about his physical change this season

Two weeks ago, prior to the meeting between the Real Madrid and the Real Betis, Diego Lainez He surprised both the local and Mexican media by his physical change compared to last season.

Quickly, the image went viral and aroused a series of positive comments, indicating that it is what the youth squad of America was missing, the physical issue in a football like Europe.

In an interview for ‘El Desmarque’, Lainez revealed that, indeed, this season he has worked on the physical aspect; however, dragging your suitcase helps you look better.

“It helps that I’m dragging the suitcase,” he said with a laugh. “Yes, I am working on the physical aspect and I have improved it a lot this season. I have worked on it more, but it is true that this image looks too much ”.

YOU DESERVE IT! Diego Laínez is one of the best paid Real Betis, according to Sports Stadium Earn 1.2 million euros per year pic.twitter.com/eR1VoW16gN – Analysts (@_Analistas) May 4, 2021

The Mexican indicated that it has been good to have minutes to be fit, in addition, he assures that since he arrived in Spain, he has matured more as a player and as a person.

“It has to do with the passage of time that I have been here. Everything adds up and more when you have more continuity that helps you. It is not the same not to play so much for a certain time and then play a little more often. That gives you maturity, otherwise. there isn’t. There is no better way to stay in shape and adapt to this league that is very competitive. “