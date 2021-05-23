Real Betis: Diego Lainez starts on the bench and Andrés Guardado is a starter vs Celta

The Real Betis your pass to the Europa League on the last date of the Spanish League against the team of Celta Vigo. Despite the fact that they already have a guaranteed place in European competitions, the Chilean coach, Mnauel Pellegrini, aims to play the second most important tournament in Europe.

For that reason, the experienced strategist decided to send his best to the field of play; However, one of the decisions that displeased the Sevillian fans was the substitute of Diego Lainez.

The Mexican has become an important player in the final stretch of the championship, but has not managed to establish himself in the starting eleven. For his part, Andrés Guardado will start as a starter in one of the most relevant matches of the year.

Betis has 58 units and is in sixth position, so a victory would ensure that it will play in the Europa League. In case of drawing or losing, he will have to wait for the result of Villarreal, which should be noted, he could still play the Champions League next season after winning the European League against Manchester United.