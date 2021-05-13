Real Betis: Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardato headlines against Eibar

The Real Betis wants to continue with his good streak and establish himself in Europa League positions, so the Argentine strategist Manuel Pellegrini, he did not keep going and sent Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez in the starting eleven.

Both players did not start in the starting eleven last game; However, the entry of the Club América youth squad gave him more imbalance on the right wing against Granada.

Lainez has been alternating ownership and substitution since he returned after being infected by Covid, but his performances have earned him the praise of both the fans and the Spanish media.

The Sevillian team knows that a victory would place them in fifth place beating Real Sociedad by one point and with a notable difference with Villarreal of five units, remembering that there are two games left to play for the end of La Liga.