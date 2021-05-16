Real Betis: Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado lead the call vs Huesca

The Real Betis It has had a great closing of the season, since it has remained in competition to qualify for the Europa League. Those led by Manuel Pellegrini they missed an opportunity by tying the last game.

This Sunday, the Sevillian team faces Huesca, a team that is in seventeenth position, so they will go looking for the result since it is two points from the relegation zone.

Pellegrini revealed his call for tomorrow’s game, in which the presence of Diego Lainez stands out, who has once again played a leading role with the team; Andres Guardador, that he scored his first goal of the season against Eibar.

With 55 units, Betis is in sixth position, tied with Villarreal, so that ticket to Europe will be defined until Europe, remembering that Real Sociedad, only, surpasses them by one point.