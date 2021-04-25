Real Betis: Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado headlines vs Real Madrid

This Saturday, Real Betis by Manuel Pellegrini visits the Real Madrid at Alfredo Di Stefano, in a duel that necessarily needs to win the merengue box to continue in the fight for the title.

The great surprise of the Argentine coach is the ownership of the youth club América, Diego Lainez, who will be measured for the first time at the meringue box. The Mexican has entered change in recent meetings and has stood out.

Equally, Andrew Saved He will start as a starter, forming a duo with Guido Rodríguez in the midfield. A victory for Betis would consolidate him in European positions with 52 units.

For his part, Zidane recovered important pieces for this duel, however, he will not risk them, considering that on Tuesday they play against Chelsea in the Champions League