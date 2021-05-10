Real Betis: Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado are substitutes against Granada

After his great performance against Real Madrid, one would have thought that the Mexican, Diego Lainez, would start in the final stretch of The Spanish league; however, he has returned to the bench for the match against Granada.

Lainez has not been active for two weeks, remembering that he was not summoned by the coach Manuel Pellegrini due to injury. For his part, Andrés SavedHe will also be a substitute.

Some fans showed their annoyance at the non-ownership of the Mexican, but the most certain is that Pellegrini does not want to risk it, while a sector of the fans applauded the decision to put William Carvalho in the starting eleven.

Betis knows that it is one of the most important games of the season, since, in case of winning, it would reach 54 units and would be ahead of Villarreal, recovering its position that would classify them to the Europa League.