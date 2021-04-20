Real Betis – Athletic Club de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/20/2021 at 11:27 AM CEST

In the storm that is raising the problems derived from the future Euroleague, LaLiga Santander continues to advance with its day number 31. Thus, the soap opera does not do more than continue, but the season continues its course being one of the most disputed in recent years. The classic contenders – Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona – are joined by Sevilla, who are just six points behind. Thus, this day, which takes place during the week, will open with a duel between the Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The locals are in the sixth position after having achieved the amount of forty-eight points. For their part, visitors reach the position number eleven and thirty-seven dots.

We can enjoy this game on the day Wednesday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. hours in the afternoon. Likewise, it can be enjoyed through Movistar +, Movistar LaLiga MiTele Plus, and Gol. Consequently, the match will be played openly and a subscription to either of these two platforms will not be necessary.